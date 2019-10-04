Dedication ceremony for military service memorial Oct. 5 in Waterford

WATERFORD, Mich. - A new memorial to commemorate Oakland County's fallen military service officers will be presented at the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Oct. 5 at 1 p.m.

The memorial is inscribed with the names of 22 Oakland County military personnel who died in Afghanistan and Iraq since 9/11.

The host of the ceremony and creator of the memorial is the Fallen Heroes Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit foundation dedicating to honoring fallen soldiers, according to a release from the organization.

The keynote speech will be delivered by Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan Department of Military and Veteran's Affairs in Lansing. Civil Air Patrol cadets will "post the colors" at the ceremony, according to the release.

Military officers, both former and current, are encouraged to wear their uniforms to the ceremony.

