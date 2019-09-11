Detroit to host a variety of music events this week

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Detroit. From a Kalimba concert to the Tauren Wells' Hills and Valleys tour, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Kalimba Concert

From the event description:

Catch Mexican singer Kalimba at Saint Andrew's Hall on Thursday evening. The well-known Latin pop artist's popular songs include "No Me Quiero Enamorar" and "Se Te Olvido."

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m.

Where: Saint Andrew's Hall, 431 E. Congress St.

Price: $25

Strange Beautiful Music 12 Concert

From the event description:

New Music Detroit brings their 12th annual marathon music festival to Trinosophes, the DIA and The Cube. The avant-garde production features experimental and far-reaching sounds ranging from contemporary chamber music and European folk to experimental electronics and noise improvisation.

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 6 p.m.

Where: Trinosophes, 1464 Gratiot

Price: $10 (General Admission); $85 (VIP Experience)

'A Little More Love' Live Album Release Show

From the event description:

The wait is over. Dillon Ashton will release his debut EP project, 'A Little More Love.' Join him as he performs a few songs from the project amid its officially release. Light refreshments will be served in celebration of Dillon's debut EP.

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Hunt Street Station, 2200 Hunt St.

Price: $10

Dance Yourself Clean Dance Party

From the event description:

North America's biggest indie dance party comes to Detroit. Expect lasers, fog and other surprises. Dance Yourself Clean (DYC ) is not just a party; it's an experience. Ages 21 and over only.

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 10:30 p.m.

Where: El Club, 4114 Vernor Highway

Price: $10

24% Off Tauren Wells Christian Concert

From the Tauren Wells deal description:

Dove-winning and Grammy-nominated Christian rock and pop artist Tauren Wells plays hits from his 2017 debut album "Hills and Valleys." Concert is on October 18 at 7 p.m.

Where: Grace Community Church, 21001 Moross Road, Cornerstone Village

Price: $18.75 (24% discount off regular price)

