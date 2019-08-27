Here's what to do in Detroit this week

From a mixer to a boat cruise, there's plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Affinity Group Mixer

From the event description:

Catch the Grand Circus' Affinity Group Mixer on Tuesday evening. During the past year, we've had multiple Affinity Groups that have run during boot camps, creating communities within community. Now we want to bring those communities together in an intersectional and diverse event. There will be music, spirits, snacks, entertainment and more.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Grand Circus Detroit, 1570 Woodward Ave., Floor 4

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

DJ Envy's Birthday Bash

From the event description:

DJ Envy of the Breakfast Club returns to Detroit for his once-a-month residency to celebrate his birthday with Quiet Storm Tuesdays. The party will take place on three rooftops: Delmar Detroit, Exodos Rooftop and Level Two Bar & Rooftop. One wristband provides access to all three venues.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 10 p.m.- Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2 a.m.

Where: Delmar Detroit, 501 Monroe St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sippin' To The Season

From the event description:

We're lucky to have you as a part of the Punch Bowl family and we want to show our appreciation as we roll into our fifth holiday season. Please join us for an evening of complimentary food, punch tastings and fun.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Punch Bowl Social Detroit, 1331 Broadway St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Prince Daddy & the Hyena Concert

From the event description:

Head to The Sanctuary on Wednesday night to see New York-based emo band Prince Daddy & the Hyena in concert, with special guests Kississippi and Retirement Party.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 8-11 p.m.

Where: The Sanctuary, 2932 Caniff St.

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Brews Cruise Detroit on the Detroit Princess Riverboat

From the event description:

What better way to kick off the Labor Day weekend? Grab your friends and board the Detroit Princess for the end of summer Brews Cruise! Enjoy sampling dozens of craft brews, Detroit skylines and sunset views.

When: Thursday, Aug. 29, 6-9:30 p.m.

Where: Detroit Princess Riverboat, 1 Civic Center Drive

Admission: $35 ("Sunset Cruise" Ticket); $50 ("Beer Lovers" Ticket)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.