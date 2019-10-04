Here's what to do in Detroit this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From health fair to a wine tour, here are a few top options to help you get social around town.

Passport to Health Free Health Fair

From the event description:

Attend Parkman Branch's first community health fair. Over a dozen health and wellness vendors will be offering free activities, including teeth cleaning for youth (first-come first-served basis), panel discussions, shredding service, massages, extravagant prize drawings, giveaways and much more. All ages welcome.

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Detroit Public Library - Parkman Branch, 1766 Oakman Blvd.

Admission: Free

Womxn Of Detroit

From the event description:

Join the women of Detroit in an intimate panel discussion on the issues facing and the successes within the hospitality industry in Detroit. The panel will be moderated by Melissa Pinkerton, Midwest Regional Manager for SPIRIBAM and hosted by Lost River. The panel includes: Melanie Mack, Menjos/Tangent Gallery; Catherine Kurth, Lady of The House/Candy Bar; Alexandra Wright, Keisling; Cole Levy, Copper & Kings; Abigail Lynch, Shewolf; and Ariel Gosselin, Lost River.

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 12-2 p.m.

Where: Lost River, 15421 Mack Ave.

Admission: Free

Cocktails & Cupcakes

From the event description:

Please join us for an afternoon of creating cocktails and pairing them with their cupcake counterparts.

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: The Detroit Club, 712 Cass Ave.

Admission: $60

Flight to Fight Breast Cancer Pop-Up Fashion Show

From the event description:

Presented by DTD Airlines, enjoy a first-class flight experience at this fashion show, benefiting SOPF's mission to assist breast cancer patients during treatment.

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Coleman A. Young International Airport, 11499 Conner St.

Admission: $65 (General Admission); $95 (VIP Admission)

Thomas Magee's Annual Ontario Wine Tour

From the event description:

Meet for loaded Bloody Marys and Irish coffees at Thomas Magee's Sporting House Whiskey Bar, then board the party bus. As we cross the border into Canada, we will be visiting Colio Winery and the Pelee Island to enjoy a day full of winery tours, wine tasting, a special cheese pairing and conclude at the Springwell Pub for a patio party. ( You must have an Enhanced License or Passport to cross the border. )

When: Sunday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Thomas Magee's Sporting House Whiskey Bar, 1408 E. Fisher Service Drive

Admission: $70

