How to get half-off tickets to Michigan Renaissance Festival

Did someone say half-off tickets? Huzzah!

The Michigan Renaissance Festival is back in Holly for another year of fun times as people celebrate the Renaissance period and learn a little bit of history.

While a lot of people dress up to attend the Renaissance Festival, even if you don't wear a costume we guarantee you'll have plenty of fun exploring everything that the Renaissance Festival has to offer.

There are tons of local artisans selling homemade crafts and art that you'll want to see, as well as many different pubs to try a new brew or mead and enough turkey legs for everyone.

And don't forget the themed weekends! From pirates and pets to shamrocks and shenanigans, the Renaissance Festival has something for everyone in the family.

The best part is that you can get discounted tickets, too. Just follow the link here and enjoy. When you order, you'll be able to get adults tickets for just $11.98 and kids for $7.48.

We'll see you at the festival.

