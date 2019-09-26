Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' to stop in Detroit this Friday

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Live Nation

DETROIT - Hip-hop star Kanye West is bringing his "Sunday Service" concert to Detroit.

It's set to take place tomorrow, Friday Sept. 27, at 12 p.m. at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre.

West is expected to be joined by local choir singers as he puts a spiritual spin on some of his top hits.

The "Sunday Service" was launched back in January at his Los Angeles home with his wife Kim Kardashian.

There have since been events held in Wyoming, The Coachella Festival and in Chicago.

The event is free, but you need a ticket. They are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. today.

For more information on how to get tickets click here.

