NAACP's 110th National Convention in Detroit starting Saturday

DETROIT - Starting Saturday, elected officials, organizers, faith leaders, entertainers and young leaders will make their way to the Cobo Center for the 110th NAACP National Convention.

This year's theme, "When We Fight, We Win" aims to promote solutions to current problems like police brutality, racism, #LivingWhileBlack, voter suppression, partisan gerrymandering, sexual violence and mental health in the black community.

The convention runs July 20-24. Saturday -- July 20, 2019 -- 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday -- July 21, 2019 -- 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday -- July 22, 2019 -- 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday July 23, 2019 -- 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.



In addition to a series of workshops and discussions pertaining to this year's theme, there were will a presidential candidates forum, a CEO roundtable, a carrer fair and legal and legislative workshops run by distinguished members of the local black community.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson acknowledges the alternating dynamics of the organization but promises the organization will continue to tirelessly work on improving the lives of each member of the black community.

“Much has changed since the creation of the NAACP 110 years ago, and as we highlight these achievements during this year’s convention, we cannot forget that we're still tirelessly fighting against the hatred and bigotry that face communities of color in this country,” Johnson said. “With new threats emerging daily and attacks on our democracy, the NAACP must be more steadfast and immovable than ever before to help create a social political atmosphere that works for all.”'

During the convention, a series of awards will be given out to select individuals for the Spingarn Medal and the NAACP ACT-SO final competition.

