Record Store Day 2019: Where to celebrate around Metro Detroit

By Ken Haddad

Record Store Day is Saturday, April 13!

To celebrate, check out some of the local record shops we have around Metro Detroit. Here are some of our picks:

Melodies & Memories (Eastpointe): This record store is having a J Dilla inspired celebration from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., featuring a Dilla Delights pop up and special guests.

Record Store Day 2019: Detroit Threads Edition (Hamtramck): Detroit Techno Militia is going to celebrate National Record Store Day at their favorite record store: Detroit Threads! This is a family friendly event. Goes from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Peoples Records (Detroit): Stop in from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for DJ sets by Leo, LADYMONIX, Shake, Tyler Dancer, Charles Trees, Deon Jamar and Craig Huckaby! Beer, pizza, records etc. 

Third Man Records (Detroit): Jack White's vinyl pressing store also features records available for purchase. There's always a line out the door on Record Store Day, but it's worth it if you want to see the factory in the back.

Found Sound (Ferndale): This independent record store will have giveaways, including concert tickets and other prizes, starting at 10 a.m.

Hello Records (Detroit): Record Store Day Sale & Customer Appreciation Day -- all used records will be 50 percent off and dollar records will be three for $1. 

