Score discounted tickets to Michigan Renaissance Festival

HOLLY, Mich. - The Michigan Renaissance Festival is underway and you can still get discounted tickets to the festival.

There was a deal to get half-price tickets before the festival kicked off Aug. 17, but you are still able to save $5 for every ticket bought with this exclusive deal.

This is a great opportunity to attend the Michigan Renaissance Festival if you never have before. You'll be transported to a different century once you walk through the gates of the festival. You'll enjoy artisan crafts, entertainment and lots of giant turkey legs.

The Michigan Renaissance Festival runs every weekend until Sept. 29. Check out michrenfest.com for more information.

