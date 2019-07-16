When exactly is the Michigan Renaissance Festival?

HOLLY, Mich. - It may be the middle of summer, but the annual Michigan Renaissance Festival is happening a lot sooner than you think.

The festival officially starts Saturday, Aug. 17, and runs until Friday, Sept. 27. That's over a month of chances to go back in time and live the Renaissance life.

The Renaissance Festival is only open on the weekends, but since it's held late into September, it's a perfect weekend thing to do with the family once the kids are back in school and summer is over.

The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and located at 12600 Dixie Highway in Holly.

Do you want discounted tickets? Just follow this link.

We'll see you at the Renaissance Festival!

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.