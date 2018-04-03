This weekend in Ann Arbor: FoolMoon, FestiFools, Hash Bash

ANN ARBOR - Are you ready?

It's going to be a busy weekend here in Tree Town, as the city prepares to usher in the annual FoolMoon + FestiFools festivals. And if that weren't already enough, there's Hash Bash as well.

Here's what you need to know:

FoolMoon + FestiFools



FoolMoon

Friday

8 to 11:30 p.m.

Downtown Ann Arbor

Celebrate the beginning of spring at this fun, quirky and truly unique annual festival designed for all ages.

This night time event precedes the FestiFools parade on Sunday (we'll get to that in a minute).

Each year, professionals and amateurs alike make luminaries (sculptures made out of illuminated wire and tissue paper) and march them around the downtown area to create a one-of-a-kind glow-in-the-dark parade.

It is put on by local nonprofit arts organization WonderFool Productions and is sponsored annually by several Ann Arbor businesses.

This year's theme is FISHtaFOOLS, so be ready to see lots of sea creatures come to life.

There have been several free workshops held in town where members of the public can learn how to make these whimsical sculptures.

We stumbled upon one at Found Gallery in Kerrytown, where owner Mary Cambruzzi was leading the class.



(Photo: Meredith Bruckner)



(Photo: Meredith Bruckner)



(Photo: Meredith Bruckner)



Found Gallery owner Mary Cambruzzi holds up a luminary (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Goofy attire is also encouraged -- think Burning Man meets the streets of Ann Arbor (it's just colder).

Aside from the parade, here are other elements of the event you can look forward to:

Interactive installations

Laser shows

A beer tent sponsored by Grizzly Peak

DJ performances

Live dance shows



FestiFools

Sunday

4 to 5 p.m.

Main St.

FestiFools is an annual parade celebrating all things foolish.



FestiFools 2017 (Photo: Myra Klarman)

FestiFools 2017 (Photo: Myra Klarman)

It is friendly for all ages and is characterized by its massive papier mâché puppets that are marched down Main St.

"Fools" march and perform in the parade, and according to organizers, the goofier your outfit, the better.

Community members and students at the University of Michigan make fanciful creations in this "HUGE-mongous public art spectacular."

Want to get involved?

You can attend a free last-minute costume workshop at SCRAP Box on Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon.



Hash Bash

Saturday

When: Noon

University of Michigan Diag

Since 1972, Hash Bash has been taking over the Diag at the University of Michigan for one afternoon in April.

Originally held every April 1, it was initially started due to a loophole created by a Michigan Supreme Court decision that made marijuana legal for a short period of time.



Hash Bash on the Diag (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Ever since -- now on the first Saturday of April -- the day has been marked by an hour long smoke-in on the quad, a political rally and protest calling for the legalization of marijuana.

On occasion, campus police will bust people, but since the event is held on school property, state and city law do not apply.

Thousands attend every year, and this year could be the biggest. Why? A vote this fall could see marijuana legalized in Michigan.

Over the years, events have grown around Hash Bash.

There's the Monroe Street Fair, now in its 17th year, which also starts at noon. It's a music festival and features several live performances and speakers through the evening.



(Photo: Monroe Street Fair Facebook Page)

This year's lineup includes:

Bands

The Muggs: Detroit

Chief Greenbud: Nashville, Tennessee

Dixon’s Violin: Detroit

Kung Fu Lovers: Detroit

LAVAMOTH: Detroit

Hullabaloo: Ann Arbor

Speakers

Lori Beth Coolidge (poet)

Jamie Lowell

Marvin Marvin

This year also marks the second annual Hash Bash Cup, which takes place Friday through Sunday. It's essentially a massive party all weekend at the Wyndham Garden Hotel & Hampton Inn where guests can enjoy musical performances, vendors, celebrity guests, shuttles to Hash Bash and more.

Other events include:

4th Annual "Hash Bash After Crash"

Saturday

8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Club Above, 215 N. Main St.

$10 | Ages 18+

Buy tickets here

Blind Pig's Hash Bash Late Night

Saturday

9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.

The Blind Pig, 208 S. First St.

Performers include Laith Al-Saadi, John Sinclair and The Macpodz

$25 | Ages 18+

Buy tickets here

Athletes & Cannabis - A Panel Discussion

Sunday

2 to 4:30 p.m.

Rackham Auditorium, 915 E. Washington St.

Panelists include retired NFL player Eugene Monroe, retired NHL player Darren McCarty and Dr. Sue Sisley

Admission is free and open to the public

DJ Short Cultivation Seminar

Sunday

5 p.m.

Om of Medicine, 112 S. Main St.

$30 per person | RSVP by phone at 734-369-8255 or email

Will you be attending any of these events? Let us know in the comments below!

