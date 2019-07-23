TONIGHT: Detroit Symphony Orchestra and 'Video Games Live' in Orchestra Hall

DETROIT - The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) welcomes video game industry legend Tommy Tallarico for a one-night-only presentation of "Video Games Live" in Orchestra Hall.

The concert takes place Tuesday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Orchestra Hall, within Midtown Detroit's Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center (3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit).

"Video Games Live" is a multimedia concert event that combines an orchestra performance of iconic video game music with exclusive synchronized video footage, electronic percussion, and other immersive experiences.

The program includes music from blockbuster video game franchises like The Legend of Zelda, Pokémon, Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, Mass Effect, Metroid, and more. Tallarico will host the show and play guitar; Emmanuel Fratianni will conduct.

About 'Video Games Live'

"Video Games Live" (VGL) is an immersive concert series founded by video game composers Tommy Tallarico and Jack Wall in 2002. Debuted in 2005 at the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, VGL has performed over 400 shows internationally.

The VGL live show combines a symphony performance of iconic video game music with exclusive video footage, synchronized lights and lasers, audience participation, and more. VGL has also released six albums and a live video recording that coincided with their national PBS television special in 2010. Learn more at videogameslive.com.

Tommy Tallarico is a video game industry icon who has worked as a composer, musician, sound designer, television personality, and producer. His renowned scores include music for The Terminator, Prince of Persia, Earthworm Jim, Madden NFL, Metroid Prime, Advent Rising, and many others; he is considered by many to have helped revolutionize the gaming world by expanding and enriching the musical DNA of video games.

Tallarico has won more than 50 industry awards and has worked on more than 300 gaming titles. He is the founder of Game Audio Network Guild, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting excellence in interactive audio. He was the host, writer, and co-producer of the award-winning TV shows Reviews on the Run and Electric Playground. He and others in the video game industry successfully petitioned the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences to expand the Grammy instrumental soundtrack category to consider video game scores. Learn more at tallarico.com.

