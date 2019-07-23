Where to find discount tickets to Renaissance Festival

Who doesn't love a discount? Especially to the Renaissance Festival.

Michigan's annual Renaissance Festival is back and better than before with tons of artisans, entertainment and turkey legs.

The Renaissance Festival officially opens the weekend of Aug. 17 and runs every weekend until Sept. 29, so you've got plenty of time to make it to Holly for a day filled with fun.

Luckily for you, we've got discounted tickets available for purchase so you can have even more fun at the festival.

To score discounted tickets, follow the link here. When you order, you'll be able to get adults tickets for just $11.98 and kids for $7.48.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.