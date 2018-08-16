FIlm Challenge Debates: Best heist movie (Part 1)

"Point Break" is the best heist movie.

Yes the original, not that garbage made in 2015. You have Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves, and Gary Busey starring in a film Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, and produced by James Cameron.

You could almost stop right there if there wasn’t so much more goodness to talk about. This is a very simple story of a young FBI agent named, and this is for real, Johnny Utah. Johnny gets teamed up with Gary Busey playing the classic “I’m too old for this” kind of veteran agent. They are in charge of taking down “The Dead Presidents,” a group that has been robbing banks at gun point.

Our heroes come to the conclusion that the thieves are a group of very tight-knit surfers dudes led by Patrick Swayze playing himself. Okay, basically playing himself as the character Bodhi. Our young FBI hero Johnny Utah must go undercover to bring down the group from the inside.



The movie actually has a pretty good B-story in which Johnny falls in love with Tyler, the young woman who teaches him how to surf. That’s enough about the B story.

What else do you need to know about a movie that I’m 100% positive we have all seen? How about some cliff notes!

Anthony Kiedis gets part of his foot shot off

Classic Swayze fight scenes

Keanu Reeves injures his knee and shoots into the sky

We never find out what happened to Swayze

Forget "best heist movie," this might actually be just the best movie ever.

