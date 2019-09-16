Focus: HOPE to host Eleanor's March 4 HOPE – Presented by WDIV-Local 4

Eleanor's March 4 HOPE – Presented by WDIV-Local 4, will bring together Metro Detroit residents who share a commitment to racial and social justice on Sunday, October 13, 11am-3pm.

People from all walks of life will march shoulder to shoulder, continuing the tradition started in 1975 by Focus: HOPE founders Fr. William Cunningham and Eleanor Josaitis. Participants will start and finish at the organization's Center for Children (1550 Oakman, Detroit), walking approximately three miles.

This year's March will raise awareness around the significance of the 2020 Census. In partnership with other community agencies including the City of Detroit's "Be Counted Detroit Census 2020" campaign, and with generous support from the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, Eleanor's March is part of Focus: HOPE's "Count Me In! – Census 2020" initiative, which explores issues surrounding and promotes understanding of the census.

WDIV-Local 4 is partnering with Focus: HOPE as the Presenting Sponsor of this year's Eleanor's March 4 Hope. "Our March this year will focus on making sure that every person is counted," stated Focus: HOPE CEO Portia Roberson. "We are extremely grateful that WDIV-Local 4 recognizes the importance of the 2020 Census and has partnered with Focus: HOPE as a trusted community member. The partnership will allow us to elevate the issues that are important to this region."

"Focus: HOPE was born out of an emphatic desire to make life better and more equitable for all Detroiters. Making sure every person is counted during the 2020 Census is one very important way we can help achieve that goal," said WDIV-Local 4 President and General Manager Marla Drutz. "Eleanor Josaitis dedicated her life to feeding people without means, caring for the very young and very old, and creating educational opportunities and job training. We are honored to partner with Focus: HOPE on Eleanor's March 4 HOPE."

People of all communities, ages, cultures, and backgrounds interested in learning about the census or looking for ways to be involved in engaging others are encouraged to attend this free event featuring food, entertainment, and family activities.

For more information and to register, please visit www.focushope.edu/march.

