Gardner-White hosting blood drives across Metro Detroit on April 5

There is a significant need for blood & platelet donors right now. Patients are depending on us. Just one pint of blood can save up to three lives. The need is constant. The gratification is instant. Give blood.™

Gardner-White is sponsoring a blood drive near you on Thursday, April 5th, 2018:

As a token of appreciation, all participants will receive a certificate for $50 off their next purchase at any Gardner-White. Plus, each store will have a drawing in which one participant will receive a $500 Gardner-White gift certificate.

How do I know if I am eligible to donate at the blood drive?

You must be in good health, be at least 17 years old, and weigh at least 110 pounds. You will also need to pass physical and health history reviews prior to donating. There is no upper age limit on your ability to donate. Conditions that require a temporary deferral are pregnancy, travel to certain parts of the world, inoculations, some health conditions and certain medications.

Call 1-800-REDCROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org to get answers to specific eligibility questions you may have. Final eligibility is determined by medical professionals at the time of donation.

Can I schedule an appointment?

The American Red Cross has convenient appointment scheduling online. Just click this link and choose the Gardner-White location & time that is best for you. Make sure you click “Show More Blood Drives on This Date” at the bottom of the list to see all of the Gardner-White blood drive locations. You can also call 1-800-REDCROSS to set up your appointment.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.