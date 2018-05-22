Lawrence Tech's Detroit Center for Design and Technology unveils new art galleries

DETROIT - The Detroit Center for Design and Technology (DCDT) is the home of Lawrence Technological University's College of Architecture and Design's Detroit program and offers LTU students to show off their creative side.

The DCDT announced three new art galleries for its 2018 season Monday. Here are those three new galleries:

The Architectural Art of Gretchen Maricak

This show runs from May 17 to June 20 at the DCDT Woodward Gallery. The gallery reception is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 7.

This exhibit of Gretchen Maricak's architectural art features work using graphite, colored pencil, soft pastel, oil pastel, air brush, water color, ink, oil and intaglio. The work displays Maricak's facility in attempting to create different styles of art, from abstract to architectural illustration.

"It is with great pride and in honor of our friend and colleague, Professor Gretchen Maricak, that we present this exhibition," said Dierdre Hennebury, chair of the College of Architecture and Design at LTU, in a press release. "A dedicated teacher and talented artist, (Maricak) served on the faculty of Lawrence Technological University's College of Architecture and Design from 1977 to 2016."

Denby High School Students Design Exhibition

The show goes from June 24 to Aug. 16 at the DCDT Corridor Gallery. The gallery reception if from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 28.

Detroit's Denby High School has teamed up with LTU's College of Architecture and Design's Marburger STEM Center to get students involved and focused on the idea of community.

The studio asks students to understand critical research and enforce their design-thinking principles. In this exhibit, students conduct research, analyze data and gather their own experiences to make an art design that explains their issue on something specific. They will create design interventions that address urban liabilities relevant to Detroit and the world.

Ten, One Hundred and Ten Thousand Years/American Spolia

This exhibit's show runs from June 25 to Aug. 20 at the DCDT Woodward Gallery. The reception is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 13.

The exhibition highlights methods and processes of spolia, which is a cultural practice from ancient times focusing on the possibility of the spoliation of the American 20th century, including its materials, inventions and more.

The work will show 10 years of research and analysis as understood, taught and practiced.

For more information on DCDT and the upcoming exhibits, visit www.detroit.design.

