Local 4's Karen Drew talks balancing work, family in 'Mother Honestly' podcast

Local 4's Karen Drew joined the "Mother Honestly" team on their latest podcast episode.

"Mother Honestly" is a think-tank, platform and community carefully curated to inspire and enable the modern woman to thrive in and beyond motherhood. They are based in Detroit.

In their latest podcast release, Karen talks about balancing a busy and sometimes chaotic news career with raising a family.

"On this weeks podcast we have the honor and privilege to sit down with powerhouse broadcast news journalist Karen Drew. As an investigative reporter in Detroit for 20 years plus, currently at WDIV Channel 4 news; Karen has paid her dues and earned her Detroit street credibility spending her time building relationships around the Detroit area. Karen got first hand advice on empowering women from none other than the one and only OPRAH while working in Tennessee!!! Getting sound advice and mentor-ship from Oprah herself, sparked an initiative in Karen to make sure she is taking the time to mentor upcoming journalist in her field. As a proponent of “Women helping Women” Karen teaches us how to find our place when seeking the mentor-ship or partnership we crave in our personal and professional growth. Setting intention when it comes to her job and her role as a mother while raising two strong young girls, she attempts balance in her life recognizing that balance isn't achievable without planning and flexibility. Missed dinner with the family? Make breakfast count. Be in the moment!"

