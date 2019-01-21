Metro Detroit events honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

DETROIT - It is the celebration of a man who many believe changed the world.

“We will never let the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. die,” said Detroit Public School Board Vice President Angelique Peterson.

Peterson said MLK day is bigger than just a holiday.

It is a vision Wardell Littles wanted to share with his son.

“My little man asked me about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. over the weekend, and I said we would go down to King High School, and see the live exhibit and attend the march,” said Littles.

There were many King celebrations across Metro Detroit including a peace walk in Southfield. The celebrations continued at the Charles Wright Musuem.

And although a lot has changed over the years, many say the work must continue.

“There is definitely been progress since then, but we have a long way to go and it is things like this, events like this, that will help us get to where we need to be,” said Peterson.

