Michigan father's performance of Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' with daughters goes viral

MONROE, Mich. - A Michigan father is being hailed as “Father of Year” after a video of him dancing with his daughters went viral.

Steve Haddad sported a leotard on Christmas while performing Beyonce’s hit "Single Ladies" during the family’s annual lip-syncing contest.

The video has more than 18 million views.

The video was posted by Haddad's wife, Tina Haddad. The family is from Monroe, Michigan, according to her Facebook page.

Haddad’s impeccable footwork and attention to choreography show the lengths at which a father will go for his children.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.