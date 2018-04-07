Munger Middle School students to meet Detroit Tigers, throw first pitch for Kids Opening Day

DETROIT - Next Sunday, students from Munger Middle School will have the opportunity to do something most kids can only dream about.

Thanks to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM), the students can participate in the sixth annual Kids Opening Day on April 15 at Comerica Park.

Before the Tigers take on the New York Yankees at 1:10 p.m., students will throw the first pitch, meet the Detroit Tigers' lineup, take the field, announce the starting lineups, be honorary ticket takers, announce the first two Detroit Tigers batters in the first inning and be honorary grounds crew members.

This event raises awareness for #MIKidsCan, which is a BCBSM program that promotes healthy lifestyle changes and 60 minutes of activity every day for Michigan children.

The students have this opportunity because their school is a Building Healthy Community School, which BCBSM works with "to create supportive school environments through healthy eating and physical activity," according to BCBSM.

