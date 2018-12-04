Musician GRiZ hosts 12 days of fundraising for Detroit kids

DETROIT - He's got his big red sack and is ready to spread holiday cheer!

Move over Santa, GRiZ is in town!

The music producer and saxophonist is hosting 12 Days of GRiZMAS, a fundraising effort to help spread music education in Detroit schools.

Born in Southfield, GRiZ (real name is Grant Kwiecinski) has been touring since 2011, headlining music festivals and selling out concert venues across the country.

Now, he's back in his hometown for his annual GRiZMAS bash; 12 days of events that culminates into a weekend of sold out shows at the Masonic Temple.

The first event is a kick-off party to be held at The GRiZMAS Workshop, a pop-up shop on Broadway in downtown Detroit. The party starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 4th, 2018.

