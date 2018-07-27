Rhonda Walker Foundation Give and Get Fit event is Sunday at Detroit Riverfront Rivard Plaza

DETROIT - The 8th Annual Rhonda Walker Foundation Give and Get Fit 5K run/walk, 10K race and health and fitness event will be held on Sunday at 8 a.m.

The event will take place at the Detroit Riverfront Rivard Plaza and it benefits youth health programs for Detroit kids.

Give and Get Fit brings together over 500 health-conscious metro Detroiters of all ages for a fun-filled morning of health and fitness education. Some events include a 5K/10K run/walk along the Detroit River and Dequindre Cut, plus exhilarating and free fitness classes, such as yoga, Pilates and boxing along the riverfront. All 5K/10K participants will receive a performance shirt, medal and goodie bag!

Online registration ends at midnight Friday. On-site registration is available on Sunday starting at 7 a.m. Registration for adults is $40, and it's $15 for kids under 18.

Register online here.

The grand marshal this year is Detroit Free Press columnist Rochelle Riley for her transformation to better health and exercise. The special Game Changer Award will be presented to Jason Hall, co-founder of Slow Roll, for his commitment and dedication to health through bike riding and bringing the community together through the weekly slow roll events.

Proceeds benefit Rhonda Walker Foundation's award-winning health and wellness youth programming through its five-year Girls into Women career, personal development, education and mentoring program for inner-city teen girls.

Rhonda Walker Foundation Give and Get Fit flier (WDIV).

