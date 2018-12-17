Sterling Heights police officers team with businesses to help families in need

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - The Sterling Heights Police Department took on a project that started with an idea to help a few families and grew into something much larger.

Two Sterling Heights officers spent the entire day Monday going outside their jurisdiction to collect donations from several businesses.

They gave an official escort straight to families in need.

Lt. Mario Bastianelli and his partner, Sgt. Dave Allen, had an idea to call the high schools and get a list of families that could use some help this season.

With the support of Dream Market, Juliano Salon and Dodge Park Coney Island, the officers helped 16 families.

Sterling Heights police reminded the community what the holidays can really be about.

You can watch Nick Monacelli's full story in the video posted above.

