Want an alternative to Starbucks? Try these 12 Metro Detroit coffee shops

DETROIT - On Tuesday, more than 8,000 Starbucks in the U.S. will close so that its employees can undergo diversity-bias training after a viral video showed two black men getting arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia because the store manager called police on them.

Their crime? Waiting in the coffee shop for a business meeting and asking to use the bathroom without making a purchase.

The incident immediately caused major backlash on social media, protests in Philadelphia began to pop up left and right and calls to boycott Starbucks poured in. This injustice was not going by unnoticed.

Starbucks responded with racial-bias training for its 175,000 employees that starts May 29. While we don’t know if the training will do any good, Starbucks is addressing the issue head-on.

While devoted Starbucks customers may fret they can’t get their caffeine fix on May 29, there are loads of local coffee shops in the Metro Detroit area that will gladly make you a cup of coffee, and it will probably taste a little bit better than any chain coffee.

The Commons

Kill two birds with one stone at this coffee shop. Not only can you get your caffeine fix, but you can can get your pesky laundry done, too. It’s a one-stop shop for any busy coffee drinker. 7900 Mack Ave., Detroit

The Narrow Way Cafe

Newly opened in Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion, the Narrow Way Cafe has delicious coffee and scrumptious baked goods. 19331 Livernois Ave., Detroit.

Roasting Plant

Located in the heart of downtown Detroit in Campus Martius Park, Roasting Plant takes the spot for being the most inventive coffee shop in Detroit. Coffee beans fly over your head in clear tubes like you're inside Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory. It helps that the coffee is fantastic, too. 660 Woodward Ave., Detroit.

Detroit Sip

This adorable coffee shop is all about bringing the community together. Groups can rent out parts of the coffee shop to host events and community gatherings. 7420 W. McNichols Rd., Detroit.

Folk

With a seasonal menu and bold, delicious coffee, Folk Detroit is serving up some of the best artisanal treats in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood. 1701 Trumbull Ave., Detroit.

Astro Coffee

While coffee shops and cafes have been popping up left and right in Detroit, Astro Coffee prides itself on being here longer than the others. This Corktown staple has great coffee and delicious foods. 2124 Michigan Ave., Detroit.

Always Brewing

Always Brewing is here to bring you coffee from Michigan-based roasters that will satisfy any caffeine needs. Plus, the shop doubles as an art gallery. Nothing better! 19180 West Grand River Ave., Detroit.

Atomic Coffee

A short trip to the suburbs and you’ll find Atomic Coffee, a cafe that is open till midnight on the weekends for those who need a coffee kick late at night. 401 S. Main St., Royal Oak.

Chazzano Coffee Roasters

Another coffee shop in Detroit’s suburbs, Chazzano Coffee Roasters has a long history of changing locations, originally opening in New Jersey. 1737 E. Nine Mile Rd, Ferndale.

Red Hook

With two locations in the Detroit area (one in Detroit’s West Village neighborhood and the other in Ferndale) Red Hook is the perfect place to hunker down for some coffee and baked goods. 8025 Agnes St., Detroit; 220 W Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale.

hell yes 🙌 A post shared by The Red Hook (@theredhookcoffee) on Sep 1, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Urban Bean Co.

The funky building where Urban Bean Co. is located already draws you in, and the delicious coffee and electronic beats that play in the cafe will make you want to never leave. 200 Grand River Ave., Detroit.

New Order Coffee Roasters

Opening recently in the Brush Park neighborhood of Detroit, New Order Coffee Roasters is a fun and imaginative coffee shop that is already expanding to the suburbs of Detroit. They also have lattes with cereal-infused milk that are a game-changer. 3100 Woodward Ave., Detroit.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.