AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices decrease by 2 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. - AAA Michigan reported Sunday night the average daily gas price in the state went down by about 2 cents from last week. This is Michigan's first weekly average decrease since April 2.

The auto club, based in Dearborn, announced the average price of gas in Michigan last week was about $2.85, compared to about $2.88 last week. Prices are about 42 cents more than this same time last year.

Michigan’s lowest average price was in the Marquette area for the third consecutive week, where it was about $2.79 per gallon. The highest average price was in the Ann Arbor area, where it was about $2.89 per gallon.

Metro Detroit's average gas price is about $2.87 -- about one cent more than last week's average. Metro Detroit's average is about 45 cents more than this same time last year.

Michigan remains 15th in the country for most expensive average daily gas price.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.