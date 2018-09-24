AAA Michigan: Statewide gas prices drop a nickel

DEARBORN, Mich. - AAA Michigan reported Sunday night the average price of gas across the state decreased about five cents this past week.

The auto club, based in Dearborn, says the average price of gas in Michigan as of Monday morning was about $2.88 per gallon. Michigan's daily statewide average gas prices are about 45 cents more than this same time last year.

The average price of gas last week was about $2.94.

Michigan’s lowest average price was in the Traverse City area for the third straight week, where it was about $2.73 per gallon. The highest average price was in the Marquette area, where it was $3.06 per gallon.

Metro Detroit's average gas price is about $2.92 -- about the same as the last two weeks. Metro Detroit's average is about 50 cents more than this same time last year.

