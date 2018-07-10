Build-A-Bear Workshop hosts 'Pay Your Age Day' on July 12: What to know

The popular Build-A-Bear Workshop "Pay Your Age Day" is coming this week.

Here's the info from Build-A-Bear:

Join us for the first-ever Pay Your Age Day at Build-A-Bear Workshop! On July 12, you can pay your age for any furry friend in the Workshop!* It’s easy – how old you are is how much your furry friend costs. It’s our biggest in-store deal EVER – and it’s a special offer for Bonus Club members.

Fine print: *Offer valid for Bonus Club members. Offer valid in stores only. Limit one per Guest, must be present for offer. Some exclusions apply. Cannot be combined with any other offer. While supplies last. Outfits and accessories sold separately. Minimum price $1.

You can join the Bonus Club here.

There are two locations in Southeast Michigan:

Somerset Collection (Troy)

Twelve Oaks Mall (Novi)

Here are some FAQs from Build-A-Bear:

Do I need to bring a form of identification to verify my age?

You do not need to present formal identification to participate in the offer. Tell a store associate how old you are on July 12, and you will be able to pay your current age for a furry friend.

Can I pay my child’s/children’s age for a furry friend I want to purchase?

Yes – you may pay the age of any and all children who are with you in the store. This offer is valid for one furry friend per Guest who is present in the store on July 12, and who is accompanying a Bonus Club member or adult over the age of 18 who signs up to become a Bonus Club member.

Does my child need to sign up for Build-A-Bear Bonus Club if I want to pay his/her age?

Guests must be 18 years old or older to sign up for Build-A-Bear Bonus Club; therefore, children under 18 are not required to sign up for Bonus Club. They need only accompany a Bonus Club member, or an adult over the age of 18 who signs up to become a Bonus Club member, in order to participate in the Pay Your Age Day event.

How many furry friends can I purchase with this offer?

This offer is valid for one furry friend per Guest present in the store on July 12.

This offer seems too good to be true—are there any exclusions?

Exact product assortment varies slightly by store location; however, this offer is valid on any Make-Your-Own furry friend that is in stock in the Workshop on July 12.

