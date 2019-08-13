FDA: Solution touted on social media as treatment for autism, AIDS, cancer is bleach

The FDA has warned that a product touted as a treatment for multiple conditions is a bleaching agent. (Photo: FDA)

DETROIT - The Food and Drug Administration warned consumers about the dangers of products being advertised as treatments for cancer, autism, AIDS and other conditions Monday.

According to the FDA, Miracle Mineral Solution, Master Mineral Solution and other sodium chlorite products are dangerous and shouldn't be consumed.

Miracle Mineral Solution has been described as a mixture of 28 percent sodium chlorite in distilled water. According to the FDA, directions say to add a citric acid, such as lemon or lime juice, or another acid before drinking.

Some distributors have claimed that, when mixed with citric acid, the solution is antimicrobial, antiviral and antibacterial.

Adding acid to the liquid is dangerous, though, the FDA said, and creates chlorine dioxide, a bleaching agent. Sodium chlorite and chlorine dioxide are active ingredients in disinfectants.

Drinking the products can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and symptoms of severe dehydration. According to the FDA, some products have labels saying these side effects are signs the solution is working.

Consumers who have taken Miracle Mineral Solution, Master Mineral Solution or similar products and experienced adverse side effects are asked to contact the FDA's MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.

