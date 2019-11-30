DETROIT – Small Business Saturday is the annual holiday shopping season day devoted to shopping local.

Small Business Saturday was an idea created by the credit card giant American Express in 2010. The campaign was launched in order to help small businesses gain additional exposure and to change the way consumers shop within their own community during the holiday season.

There are plenty of small businesses to support around Southeast Michigan. We compiled a list to help you support your local businesses.

Note: We do NOT have every single small business on this list! These are just from communities who responded to us while compiling this guide. If you have a business to add, feel free to reach out.

Wayne County

Brownstown Township:

Pipers Restaurant 25418 Telegraph Rd

Big Bear Lodge 25253 Telegraph Rd

Carl’s Furniture 25740 Telegraph Rd

Let Love Rule Screen Printing 25120 Telegraph Rd,

Fountain Chiropractic Clinic 24640 Telegraph Rd

Apex Hearth 24561 Telegraph Rd

Ruhlig Farms & Gardens 24508 Telegraph Rd

Olympic Coney Island 23748 West Rd

Easy Pick Mini Mart 22764 West Rd

Sabor Restaurant 22762 West Rd

Care Rite Pharmacy 22990 King Road

The Market 20175 Telegraph Rd

A One of a Kind Creation Florist 20143 Telegraph Rd

Baldo’s Restaurant 20051 Telegraph Rd

Greater Detroit Auto Auction 19865 Telegraph Rd

Car City Complete 18417 Telegraph Rd

Bearclaw Coffee 24146 Sibley Rd

Champions Sports Grill 22112 Sibley Rd

Mitch’s Market 22040 Sibley Rd

Downriver Jewelry 22020 Sibley Rd

Canton Township: Full list of small businesses around town here.

Dearborn: Kick off your holiday shopping by supporting small, local businesses in Downtown Dearborn. More info here.

Detroit: Find local businesses around the city here.

Grosse Pointe:

Small Favors, 17125 Kercheval

Savvy Chic, 17118 Kercheval

Plymouth: List of businesses here.

Romulus:

Abernathy & Pickles 37129 Goddard

Romulus Flower Shop 36726 Goddard

Trenton and Grosse Ile: This Trenton and Grosse Ile area holiday shopping guide has a special emphasis on creative ways to “Shop Small” and “Shop Local” for the holidays.

Wyandotte:

Abundant Living Gallery & Gifts

Yogurtown Wyandotte

Glow Fish Studios

Merle Norman Cosmetics Wyandotte

Chelsea Menswear & Tuxedos

9 Month Bump

The Little Pierogi & Crepe Kitchen

Traffic Jam Boutique

Milkins Jewelers

Pottery Creations

Fit Bites, LLC. and Lux Studio LLC

The Willow Tree

The Vintage Market Home

Total Health Foods

359 degree Yoga

Whiskeys on the Water

Breathe Vape Loungee

Bobcat Bonnie's Wyandotte

Angelina's Wyandotte Mexican Restaurant

Sweet Arrangements Candy & Dessert Shoppe

The Strip - Wax Barr

Belicoso

Cassandra J

River's Edge Gallery

The Hair Lounge

Macomb County

Eastpointe-Roseville:

The Curve Haircolor Studios, 16649 East 14 Mile Road, Fraser, MI 48026 (586) 298-6785 http://www.curvehaircolorstudio.com/

9Round Kickboxing - 19364 E 10 Mile Rd, Eastpointe, MI 48021 (586) 859-5353 https://www.9round.com/fitness/Eastpointe-MI-x8472

Julia’s Treasures from the Earth - 28701 Utica Rd, Roseville, MI 48066 (586) 524-2410

Gigi’s Gifts & More - 29415 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI 48066 (586) 200-3098 http://gigisgifts.com/

DeRonne Hardware - 2 locations - 18561 E 9 Mile Rd, Eastpointe, MI 48021 (586) 779-5000

and 28700 Harper Avenue. St Clair Shores, MI 48081 (586-) 779-1940 http://www.deronnehardware.com/

J’s Silk Screens LLC - 18132 E 10 Mile Rd, Eastpointe, MI 48021 (586) 779-5456

Jenesis Entertainment https://jenesisentertainment.com/ (313) 768-9600

Gina’s Soul Food - 18000 E 9 Mile Rd, Eastpointe, MI 48021 (586) 859-7252

Lori’s Cafe - 15188 13 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48088 (586) 777-8750

Easy Street Saloon of Eastpointe and Roseville - 16101 E 10 Mile Rd, Eastpointe, MI 48021 (586) 585-1124 https://www.easystreetsaloon.com/

Cook’s - The Lamp Shaders Co. - 27427 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI 48066 (586) 778-4002 https://www.cookslampshop.com/

SpagBurger - 17275 E 9 Mile Rd, Eastpointe, MI 48021 (586) 872-2601 https://www.spagburger.com/

Shores Wellness Solutions - 25710 Kelly Rd STE 2, Roseville, MI 48066 (586) 445-8032 https://www.shoreswellnesssolutions.com/

Ms. Mary’s & Pete Too! 34010 Gratiot Clinton Township, MI 48035 http://msmarysandpetetoo.com/

Big Paul’s 3D Party Store 19371 Ten Mile Road Roseville, MI 48066 586-771-2339 https://3dpartystore.wixsite.com/website

Lori’s Café 15188 East 13 Mile Road Warren, MI 48088 586-777-8750 https://www.facebook.com/Loris-Cafe-117335611618195/

Mario’s Meats 19172 Ten Mile Rd. Eastpointe, MI 48021 586-773-0580 https://www.facebook.com/MariosMeatsInc/

Owl Wineries 28087 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI 48066 (586) 272-6514

Sterling Heights: The city is partnering with Macomb County on a Shop Local Photography contest that is taking place November 29 – December 8th and by shopping local you will have the opportunity to win one of 5 - $500 gift cards courtesy of First State Bank. You can also search the business directory here.

More from the Macomb County Shop Local page.

Oakland County

Birmingham: List of participating businesses here.

Farmington: List of participating businesses here.

Ferndale: List of participating businesses.

Rochester: List of participating businesses.

More from Oakland County’s Shop Small page.

Washtenaw County

Ann Arbor: (County shopping guide here)

Miss Kim Korean Restaurant

16 Hands

Ann Arbor Running Company (200 N. Fourth, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 and 901 W Eisenhower Pkwy, Ann Arbor, MI 48103)

Collected Works

Crazy Wisdom

Four Directions

Literati

Downtown Home and Garden:

Ideal Piercing

Cherry Republic

Avalon Café and Kitchen:

Real Irish

Roeda Studio (319 S. Main):

Ivey Salon

Ten Thousand Villages

Chow Asian Street Food

Himalayan Bazaar

Abracadabra

Bløm Meadworks

The Liberty Street Robot Supply & Repair (826michigan)

Catching Fireflies

Spun

Jessica’s Apothecary & Spa

Underground Printing

The Bo Store

Howell: List of participating businesses in Downtown area.

Monroe County:

Find a list of businesses in the county here through the Chamber of Commerce.