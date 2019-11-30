Small Business Saturday: Where to shop local around Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Small Business Saturday is the annual holiday shopping season day devoted to shopping local.
Small Business Saturday was an idea created by the credit card giant American Express in 2010. The campaign was launched in order to help small businesses gain additional exposure and to change the way consumers shop within their own community during the holiday season.
There are plenty of small businesses to support around Southeast Michigan. We compiled a list to help you support your local businesses.
Note: We do NOT have every single small business on this list! These are just from communities who responded to us while compiling this guide. If you have a business to add, feel free to reach out.
Wayne County
Brownstown Township:
- Pipers Restaurant 25418 Telegraph Rd
- Big Bear Lodge 25253 Telegraph Rd
- Carl’s Furniture 25740 Telegraph Rd
- Let Love Rule Screen Printing 25120 Telegraph Rd,
- Fountain Chiropractic Clinic 24640 Telegraph Rd
- Apex Hearth 24561 Telegraph Rd
- Ruhlig Farms & Gardens 24508 Telegraph Rd
- Olympic Coney Island 23748 West Rd
- Easy Pick Mini Mart 22764 West Rd
- Sabor Restaurant 22762 West Rd
- Care Rite Pharmacy 22990 King Road
- The Market 20175 Telegraph Rd
- A One of a Kind Creation Florist 20143 Telegraph Rd
- Baldo’s Restaurant 20051 Telegraph Rd
- Greater Detroit Auto Auction 19865 Telegraph Rd
- Car City Complete 18417 Telegraph Rd
- Bearclaw Coffee 24146 Sibley Rd
- Champions Sports Grill 22112 Sibley Rd
- Mitch’s Market 22040 Sibley Rd
- Downriver Jewelry 22020 Sibley Rd
Canton Township: Full list of small businesses around town here.
Dearborn: Kick off your holiday shopping by supporting small, local businesses in Downtown Dearborn. More info here.
Detroit: Find local businesses around the city here.
Grosse Pointe:
- Small Favors, 17125 Kercheval
- Savvy Chic, 17118 Kercheval
Plymouth: List of businesses here.
Romulus:
- Abernathy & Pickles 37129 Goddard
- Romulus Flower Shop 36726 Goddard
Trenton and Grosse Ile: This Trenton and Grosse Ile area holiday shopping guide has a special emphasis on creative ways to “Shop Small” and “Shop Local” for the holidays.
Wyandotte:
- Abundant Living Gallery & Gifts
- Yogurtown Wyandotte
- Glow Fish Studios
- Merle Norman Cosmetics Wyandotte
- Chelsea Menswear & Tuxedos
- 9 Month Bump
- The Little Pierogi & Crepe Kitchen
- Traffic Jam Boutique
- Milkins Jewelers
- Pottery Creations
- Fit Bites, LLC. and Lux Studio LLC
- The Willow Tree
- The Vintage Market Home
- Total Health Foods
- 359 degree Yoga
- Whiskeys on the Water
- Breathe Vape Loungee
- Bobcat Bonnie's Wyandotte
- Angelina's Wyandotte Mexican Restaurant
- Sweet Arrangements Candy & Dessert Shoppe
- The Strip - Wax Barr
- Belicoso
- Cassandra J
- River's Edge Gallery
- The Hair Lounge
Macomb County
Eastpointe-Roseville:
- The Curve Haircolor Studios, 16649 East 14 Mile Road, Fraser, MI 48026 (586) 298-6785 http://www.curvehaircolorstudio.com/
- 9Round Kickboxing - 19364 E 10 Mile Rd, Eastpointe, MI 48021 (586) 859-5353 https://www.9round.com/fitness/Eastpointe-MI-x8472
- Julia’s Treasures from the Earth - 28701 Utica Rd, Roseville, MI 48066 (586) 524-2410
- Gigi’s Gifts & More - 29415 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI 48066 (586) 200-3098 http://gigisgifts.com/
- DeRonne Hardware - 2 locations - 18561 E 9 Mile Rd, Eastpointe, MI 48021 (586) 779-5000
- and 28700 Harper Avenue. St Clair Shores, MI 48081 (586-) 779-1940 http://www.deronnehardware.com/
- J’s Silk Screens LLC - 18132 E 10 Mile Rd, Eastpointe, MI 48021 (586) 779-5456
- Jenesis Entertainment https://jenesisentertainment.com/ (313) 768-9600
- Gina’s Soul Food - 18000 E 9 Mile Rd, Eastpointe, MI 48021 (586) 859-7252
- Lori’s Cafe - 15188 13 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48088 (586) 777-8750
- Easy Street Saloon of Eastpointe and Roseville - 16101 E 10 Mile Rd, Eastpointe, MI 48021 (586) 585-1124 https://www.easystreetsaloon.com/
- Cook’s - The Lamp Shaders Co. - 27427 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI 48066 (586) 778-4002 https://www.cookslampshop.com/
- SpagBurger - 17275 E 9 Mile Rd, Eastpointe, MI 48021 (586) 872-2601 https://www.spagburger.com/
- Shores Wellness Solutions - 25710 Kelly Rd STE 2, Roseville, MI 48066 (586) 445-8032 https://www.shoreswellnesssolutions.com/
- Ms. Mary’s & Pete Too! 34010 Gratiot Clinton Township, MI 48035 http://msmarysandpetetoo.com/
- Big Paul’s 3D Party Store 19371 Ten Mile Road Roseville, MI 48066 586-771-2339 https://3dpartystore.wixsite.com/website
- Lori’s Café 15188 East 13 Mile Road Warren, MI 48088 586-777-8750 https://www.facebook.com/Loris-Cafe-117335611618195/
- Mario’s Meats 19172 Ten Mile Rd. Eastpointe, MI 48021 586-773-0580 https://www.facebook.com/MariosMeatsInc/
- Owl Wineries 28087 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI 48066 (586) 272-6514
Sterling Heights: The city is partnering with Macomb County on a Shop Local Photography contest that is taking place November 29 – December 8th and by shopping local you will have the opportunity to win one of 5 - $500 gift cards courtesy of First State Bank. You can also search the business directory here.
More from the Macomb County Shop Local page.
Oakland County
Birmingham: List of participating businesses here.
Farmington: List of participating businesses here.
Ferndale: List of participating businesses.
Rochester: List of participating businesses.
More from Oakland County’s Shop Small page.
Washtenaw County
Ann Arbor: (County shopping guide here)
- Miss Kim Korean Restaurant
- 16 Hands
- Ann Arbor Running Company (200 N. Fourth, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 and 901 W Eisenhower Pkwy, Ann Arbor, MI 48103)
- Collected Works
- Crazy Wisdom
- Four Directions
- Literati
- Downtown Home and Garden:
- Ideal Piercing
- Cherry Republic
- Avalon Café and Kitchen:
- Real Irish
- Roeda Studio (319 S. Main):
- Ivey Salon
- Ten Thousand Villages
- Chow Asian Street Food
- Himalayan Bazaar
- Abracadabra
- Bløm Meadworks
- The Liberty Street Robot Supply & Repair (826michigan)
- Catching Fireflies
- Spun
- Jessica’s Apothecary & Spa
- Underground Printing
- The Bo Store
Livingston County:
Howell: List of participating businesses in Downtown area.
Monroe County:
Find a list of businesses in the county here through the Chamber of Commerce.
