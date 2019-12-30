Travel Tips: Protecting yourself when booking a hotel

DETROIT – When Hans, a Local 4 News editor, traveled to New York recently, he ran into a big issue -- his hotel he had booked wasn’t available when he arrived.

Hans had booked his room with travel website Expedia. He received a confirmation email for the room and thought he was all set, but when he got to the hotel, he was told it was full and they didn’t have his reservation.

“The top line (of the email) says, something of the effect of ‘no need to reconfirm,’ So, I had never called the hotel to make sure I had a confirmation or anything,” Hans said.

Expedia wasn’t able to get him into a room in New York that night, but offered him a room in New Jersey. Since it was too far, he didn’t take the offer. He was finally able to get into a room by 7 a.m. the next day.

When Hans decided to book the second night on his own, Expedia helped.

However, when he returned home, he discovered he was charged three nights in a hotel, including the night his room wasn’t available.

When the Help Me Hank team got involved, Expedia apologized for the issue. The company said there was a technical error when confirming the reservation, and all of Hans’ money was refunded.

So, how can you avoid running into a similar issue? Travel experts recommend booking directly with a hotel.

It’s typically cheaper to reserve a room on the hotel’s website. Plus, if you travel often, you can earn points when you stay at the same chain.

Also, if you need a refund, it’s easier and quicker to get your money back when dealing directly with a hotel.