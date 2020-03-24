Surge of unemployment claims due to coronavirus crisis leaves Michiganders scrambling

DETROIT – Thousands of Michigan residents are trying to file for unemployment benefits, but many are getting busy signals instead of results.

The spike in applications has flooded the system, so what can you do to get it done? Local 4′s Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester spoke with one of the top bosses at the unemployment insurance agency about the issue.

The reality is the coronavirus is affecting lives and the economy, so filing for unemployment benefits is a challenge.

Right now, the best option is to file online, but calling is also an option.

More than 130,000 Michigan residents have recently filed, and that extra work load is overwhelming. But steps are being taken to make the process easier.

“We can confirm that the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is currently experiencing an average 550% increase in claims compared to normal anticipated activity this time of year,” said Erica Quealy, a spokesperson for the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

If you want to apply for unemployment, click here to do so online or call 866-500-0017.

To watch Hank Winchester’s full story, click on the video posted above.