FBI issues warning about sexual predators preying on children online during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

DETROIT – Authorities fear sexual predators are taking advantage of the fact that more children are at home and on their digital devices during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

While children are at home, those predators are also at home.

"Those child predators are still out there and they’re preying on the fact that more and more kids are on their screens a heck of a lot more than they used to be,” said Steven D’Antuono, the head of the FBI in Detroit.

Parents are urged to be extra vigilant about their children’s digital habits and set privacy settings.