Phone scammers targeting seniors who are isolated from their families

DETROIT – Phone scammers are targeting seniors who are isolated from their families because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Care facilities in Metro Detroit have been noticing an influx of phone calls coming from strangers who are trying to form relationships with seniors at a vulnerable time.

A way to help prevent these scammers could be to give the care facility a list of who is able to contact the senior.

If your loved one has been scammed talk to them, the care facility and your local police department.

