What you need to know before using at-home coronavirus (COVID-19) testing kits

DETROIT – Home coronavirus (COVID-19) testing kits are for sale and being posted online locally, but there are some things you need to know before you shell out big money.

One particular home coronavirus test being sold in Metro Detroit is promoted on Facebook and sold in Wyandotte for $200.

Those selling the product promote the positives: taking the test at home and avoiding hospitals. You get the results quickly and the transaction is cash-only, so insurance companies don’t get involved.

But the test kits aren’t approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. So while there is a convenience factor with a home test, there’s also concern among medical professionals that the results won’t get logged.

Your information won’t help experts working to track the spread of the virus.

The home test kits are popping up in major cities that are considered hot spots, with Detroit among that group.

You can hear Dr. Frank McGeorge’s perspective on the at-home tests in the video posted above.