Court changes in response to COVID-19 pandemic create problems for lawyers

DETROIT – Some courts are going digital due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but that presents its own set of issues.

Legal expert Neil Rockind said changes are putting the legal system in a bind.

“In some respects, they’re adequate but in most respects they’re not," Rockind said.

For instance some judges are using Zoom to hear cases, which causes a communication gap for attorneys.

“It’s virtually impossible for me to have that kind of confidential communication with the client," Rockind said. "I can’t stop the client from speaking. I can’t encourage the client. I can’t whisper to him or her. You can’t write a note to him or her.”