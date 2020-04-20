46ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Help Me Hank

How to apply for food, cash assistance, other benefit programs in Michigan

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Coronavirus Resources, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Food Stamps, Assistance, Benefits, Healthcare, Child Care, Michigan, MIBridges
MIBridges.
MIBridges. (MIBridges)

DETROIT – Michigan offers several programs to help residents in times of hardship.

With more than one million out of work in the state due to coronavirus, these resources are as important as ever.

MIBridges, the state’s benefit program site, can help you navigate through available programs and through the application process.

Available programs include:

Go to MIBridge to learn more and apply for programs.

Related: Q&A: Michigan unemployment agency answers questions about issues applying for benefits

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: