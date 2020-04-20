How to apply for food, cash assistance, other benefit programs in Michigan

DETROIT – Michigan offers several programs to help residents in times of hardship.

With more than one million out of work in the state due to coronavirus, these resources are as important as ever.

MIBridges, the state’s benefit program site, can help you navigate through available programs and through the application process.

Available programs include:

Food Assistance Program (FAP) (Provides benefits to buy or grow food)

Healthcare Coverage (Helps pay for medical costs)

Child Development & Care (CDC) (Helps pay for childcare costs)

Cash Assistance (Provides cash to help meet basic needs)

State Emergency Relief (Provides help or assistance for emergency housing, utility, and burial situations)

Go to MIBridge to learn more and apply for programs.

