How to make sure you get your government stimulus check

Many people still waiting for stimulus checks

DETROIT – Stimulus checks are popping up in many people’s bank accounts, but the Help Me Hank team is hearing from others who are wondering, “Where’s my money?”

On Tuesday, the IRS and the city of Detroit clarified what you can do to get the money.

If you didn’t file taxes last year or change your address, you can do that on the IRS website to ensure you get the money.

If you don’t have a bank account, the city wants you to know you will still get your money.

Hank Winchester broke down how you can make sure you get your money in the video posted above.

