IRS warns of scammers targeting government stimulus checks

DETROIT – Stimulus checks are being deposited and mailed around the country, and scammers want a cut of the money.

On Tuesday, the IRS is warning the public about stimulus scams they’re seeing and what you can do to make sure you don’t become a victim.

There are several different scams out there because the checks are being deposited into bank accounts right now. Meanwhile, scammers are working to get your personal information.

The high-tech thieves are reaching out through email or text message. They’ll often ask for bank information or your home address.

IRS agents won’t contact you in this way. If the IRS needs information, it contacts residents with a certified letter. If someone reaches out to you over the phone or via message, it’s a scam.

