LIVE STREAM: Help Me Hank holds Q&A with Michigan unemployment agency

DETROIT – Are you still having issues with unemployment in Michigan?

Help Me Hank is holding a live Q&A with a director from the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency on Friday at 1 p.m. on the Local 4 Facebook page. (You can also see the feed in the video player above).

The Help Me Hank has been answering common unemployment questions for weeks, but many are still reporting issues filing or receiving payment.

How long will it take to receive my unemployment money?

It all depends, but typically, it will take between 17 and 21 days before you see a payment.

If UIA needs to do further investigation, the process could be delayed. That’s why it’s essential to double check everything you submit for accuracy.

Can I work part-time while collecting unemployment?

Yes, but your gross wages cannot exceed 1.5 times the weekly benefit if you still want to collect unemployment.

What if I filed for unemployment but haven’t heard a response?

Be patient. That might not be what you want to hear, but sometimes no news is good news.

Remember, it can take around three weeks before the money will be deposited. If UIA needs more information from you, you will be contacted.

How can I get through on the phones or online?

As of Monday, UIA has heard from more than 1.1 million Michiganders looking for assistance.

More employees were hired to take calls and the server has been beefed up. The website is still the best bet, though.

Saturday traffic is slow, as is the early morning.