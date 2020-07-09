90ºF

How to avoid breakouts from wearing a mask

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

DETROIT – Some people are reporting having skin issues that could be linked to the frequent use of masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medical experts all agree wearing a mask is critically important, but wearing a mask -- especially the same one over and over -- can create skin issues.

The best advice is to clean your mask. If you can’t do that regularly, wear a disposable mask and see your doctor if your skin issue becomes a real problem.

