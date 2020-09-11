What will Black Friday look like amid the pandemic?

DETROIT – The 2020 holiday shopping season will be very different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sept. 11, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 110,832; Death toll now at 6,578

Black Friday is so last year. This year stores are adapting in order to avoid long lines and large crowds.

Home Depot is one of many retailers that are passing on Black Friday deals. The store will offer deals throughout November and December instead.

Amazon will start offering deals Oct. 26.

Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Target, Kohl’s and other retailers have said they will remain closed on Thanksgiving due to the pandemic and the growth of online shopping.

The idea of offering deals in stores on one day seems to be a thing of the past as retailers work to get customer attention for a longer period of time. Black Friday itself may be rebranded with some suggesting it change to Cyber Week or Savings Month.

You can watch Hank Winchester’s full story in the video above.