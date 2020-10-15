51ºF

As COVID-19 numbers increase, will Michiganders stockpile goods again?

Some fearful stores could be sold out of necessities again

DETROIT – Officials are concerned about the trend of rising COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

More than 2,000 cases were confirmed Thursday, a record breaking single-day count.

Due to the high numbers, some people have already started stocking up on household items the way they did when the pandemic first started.

From cleaning products to food items, stores are seeing another increase in customers buying what they can.

Online sales continue to boom, but you may notice some cleaning supplies -- specially many Lysol products -- are in limited supply.

They can still be ordered but it may take longer to be delivered to your home.

