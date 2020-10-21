Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends unemployment benefits until end of year

LANSING, Mich. – A major move by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will extend unemployment benefits to those in need.
The state of Michigan has already paid out more than $25 billion in unemployment benefits since the pandemic started. More than 2 million people have applied for unemployment and received help.t
READ: Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs bills extending unemployment benefits until end of year
Now, the help will continue through at least the end of the year because Whitmer signed bills extending unemployment benefits.
Whitmer suggests more work needs to be done to keep the money coming to those in need in 2021. The other major unemployment development is that the agency will soon be taking appointments for help over the phone.
The appointments can be fore the wrong social security number, inactive claims, unable to certify for all weeks needed and if there’s a claim already filed in your name.