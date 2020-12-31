Target recalls 181,000 infant-toddler swimsuits due to potential choking hazard

Target is recalling 181,000 infant-toddler swimsuits because they pose a choking threat to children, officials said.

The company is offering a refund on the Cat & Jack infant-toddler one-piece rashguard swimsuits because snaps can break or detach from the suits, posing choking and laceration hazards to children.

So far, there have been 27 reports of the snaps breaking or detaching, and one child had a cut, officials said.

The swimsuits were sold for around $15 at Target stores nationwide and online between December 2019 and October 2020.

This recall includes the Cat & Jack “Summer Blue Lemon,” “Coral Icon Story Hawaiian” and “Moxie Peach Lemon” suits in sizes 12M to 5T.

The product’s item number is located on the white tag inside of the suit. Products with the following item numbers are included in the recall, which you can view by clicking here.

Customers should return the recalled swimsuits to a Target store for a full refund. If the swimsuit was purchased online, customers can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the swimsuit.