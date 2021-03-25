Michigan officials say unemployment rate declined in February -- here are the numbers

Michigan officials said unemployment numbers in the state declined in February for the second consecutive month.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined by half a percentage point during February, to 5.2%, according to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

The state’s labor force experienced a second consecutive month of labor force withdrawal, down by 42,000, in February, officials said.

Despite the jobless rate reduction, the state employment level edged down slightly over the month (-14,000), as did the number of unemployed (-28,000), state officials revealed.

The unemployment rate in the U.S. decreased in February by one-tenth of a percentage point, to 6.2%, data shows.

Michigan’s February jobless rate was a full percentage point below the national rate. Over the year, the national jobless rate increased by 2.7%, while Michigan’s rate advanced by 1.5%, according to the state.

Ad

“For the second consecutive month, Michigan’s jobless rate reduction primarily reflected fewer persons active in the state labor market,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “A separate business survey revealed a significant level of job recalls in the restaurant industry in February.”

Monthly numbers

Here are some of the monthly labor force trends and highlights, according to the state.

Michigan’s total number of unemployed in February was the lowest level exhibited by the state since March 2020 (183,000).

The state workforce fell by 4.7% over the year, a reduction well above the nationwide labor force drop (-2.6%).

Total employment in Michigan receded by 6.1% since February 2020, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the height of pandemic-related layoffs in April 2020, Michigan unemployment fell by 841,000, or by 77.6%. However, the number of Michigan unemployed in February was still about 59,000 above pre-pandemic levels.

Metro Detroit unemployment rate

The Detroit-Warren-Dearborn Metropolitan Statistical Area’s (MSA) seasonally adjusted February jobless rate declined by seven-tenths of a percentage point, to 4.5%, officials said. A monthly workforce reduction resulted in the jobless rate decrease, as the number of employed moved down by 7,000, data shows.

The Detroit MSA jobless rate edged up by 0.3% over the year. Employment plunged by 150,000, as workers lost jobs due to the pandemic, officials said. The Metro Detroit workforce level fell sharply by 151,000 since February 2020.