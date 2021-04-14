Free health benefits offered to Michiganders who qualify

Work is underway to make sure those who are uninsured get the benefits available to them.

It’s a chance for free healthcare in Michigan and more than 300,000 people qualify.

In a statement, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said:

“We’re delivering lower health care costs to more Michiganders because everyone deserves access to quality, affordable health care. Today, help is here – and people who are eligible for tax credits can start saving money on their health insurance premiums thanks to the American Rescue Plan.

Anyone who qualifies has until August to sign up. Click here to sign up.

