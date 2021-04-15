3 Target, Walmart products recalled due to child choking hazard

Three products sold at Target and Walmart stores have been recalled due to a potential choking hazard for infants.

Product 1

The “Firefly Frank Infant Teethers” made by toy company Battat is being recalled after the company received several reports of the wings detaching or breaking. The plastic wings can detach. One child reportedly choked on a broken piece of the wing.

The teethers were sold exclusively at Target stores -- all 61,000 of them.

Parents who purchased this item should take it away from your child immediately and return it to Target for a full refund. Consumers can also contact Battat for a full refund.

Call Battat at 844-963-2479 anytime from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday

Email: recalls@battatco.com

Online: Visit Battat’s website right here and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information

Product 2

Company Playgro is recalling its “Clip Clop Infant Activity Rattles.” Officials say the abacus ring on the back of the horse can dislodge and release small beads, which pose a choking hazard to small children.

The product, about 18,000 units, was sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online.

Parents are asked to take the rattle away from their children right away. Customers can contact Playgro for a free replacement, with shipping included.

Product 3

Target is recalling their “Cat and Jack Baby Rompers” after learning that the heart shaped graphics on the knees of the romper can peel off or detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled rompers away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund. Those who purchased the romper on Target’s website can contact the company to receive a prepaid return label to return the romper.

Call Target at 800-440-0680 anytime from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT every day

Online: Visit Target’s website right here for more information. The recall is under the “Clothing” category. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information

More: Help Me Hank consumer news