Partly Cloudy icon
73º

Help Me Hank

2 million popular dehumidifiers sold at big stores recalled for fire risk: Full list of products

No injuries reported from fires

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Recalls, Help Me Hank, Dehumidifiers, Fire Risk, Business, Products, Retail, Consumer, Consumer Alert, Recall
Six of the recalled dehumidifier models.
Six of the recalled dehumidifier models. (CSPC)

About two million dehumidifiers sold at big box stores nationwide are being recalled for a fire risk, with more than 107 incidents already reported causing about $17 million in property damage.

Here’s what you need to know from CPSC:

This recall involves 25-, 30-, 35-, 45-, 50-, 60-, 65-, 70-, and 74-pint dehumidifiers with the brand names including AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire (Danby), Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores), Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De’Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations (Danby), Haier, Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek), Idylis,

Ivation, perfect aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool, and Whynter. The brand name, model number, and pint capacity are printed on the nameplate sticker on the back of the dehumidifier. (Product list is at the bottom of the article or here)

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the dehumidifiers immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund. The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.

Incidents/Injuries:

New Widetech is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Lowe’s stores, Costco, Walmart, Menards, and other retailers nationwide from February 2009 through August 2017 for between $120 and $430.

Manufacturer(s):

New Widetech

Find the full product list in the table below:

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter.

email

twitter

instagram