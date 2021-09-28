Clear icon
Help Me Hank

178K Michigan households will receive additional Home Heating Credit payment

Treasury has mailed checks to all households that are eligible

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

More than 178,000 Michigan households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2020 tax year are receiving an additional one-time payment this month, the state announced.

The additional payment is the result of remaining Fiscal Year 2021 federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) block grant dollars allocated to the Home Heating Credit program. The recipients of the additional credit are households that filed a 2020 MI-1040CR-7 Home Heating Credit Claim and qualified for the credit.

Households with seniors, disabled individuals or children under 5 years old are receiving $200. Other eligible households are receiving $100.

Treasury has mailed checks to all households that are eligible for the supplemental Home Heating Credit. Recipients are expected to apply the LIHEAP payment to their household heating costs.

Individuals who have not yet applied for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit have until Sept. 30 each year to submit their application.

“There is still time to apply for the Home Heating Credit,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “You don’t have to file an individual income tax return to receive the credit. Please don’t wait and submit your application today.”

The Home Heating Credit application form can be obtained at www.michigan.gov/taxes. Additional information can be found on the Home Heating Credit website.

“The Home Heating Credit helps keep families warm by covering heating costs as we head into the fall, leaving more money on the table for other critical needs like rent, groceries, or bills,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on and putting food on the table, but too many families face those kinds of choices today. As the heating season rapidly approaches, these extra dollars will help families meet their basic needs. The rest of our agenda, including the bipartisan budget we will sign, is laser-focused on helping every community thrive by expanding paths to good-paying jobs, lowering the cost of childcare, and repairing bridges and water infrastructure.”

Ken Haddad is the digital special projects manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013.

